Amfoot - Brady, Pats, dismantle Bills for eighth straight win

- A fired-up Tom Brady notched another milestone NFL win on Sunday as the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots powered past the Buffalo Bills 23-3. Brady connected on 21 of 30 passes for 258 yards as he notched his 27th career victory over the Bills. He broke Brett Favre's league record for most quarterback wins against a single opponent. Brady also joined Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only NFL quarterbacks with at least 65,000 career passing yards. The Patriots improved to 10-2 -- their 15th straight seasons with at least 10 wins -- but it wasn't always pretty. New England didn't score a touchdown in the first half for the first time this season and Brady's frustration boiled over with some choice words for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the Pats' first field goal. Rex Burkhead rushed for two touchdowns. Tight end Rob Gronkowski caught nine passes for 147 yards but delivered an ugly late hit on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White with the game well in hand in the fourth quarter.





