Can Ames win at Roosevelt? Our Week 4 Ames-area high school football predictions

The Ames football team is still searching for its first victory as it heads into a Week 4 road matchup with Des Moines Roosevelt at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The Little Cyclones (0-3) fell to Iowa City High in the Little Cy-Hawk rivalry by a 49-28 score last Friday in Ames. Ames put up a good fight for three quarters, but Iowa City High was able to pull away down the stretch.

There were some good things that came out of the loss to the Little Hawks. Lane Kenny threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns, Jeffrey Roberts had three catches for 93 yards and two scores and Jamison Poe put up 84 yards and one touchdown rushing and 70 yards and one score receiving.

Roman Johnson (6) and the rest of the Ames defense will attempt to slow down Des Moines Roosevelt's Jecari Patton and the rest of the Roughrider offense this Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

But Ames also turned the ball over three times and struggled with consistency on offense and it gave up several big plays on defense.

"We've played three playoff teams right out of the gate and we've learned some hard lessons," said Ames coach Brian Sauser.

Ames will try to right the ship against a Roosevelt team that is 2-1. The Roughriders are coming off their first loss, a 51-14 setback against Class 5A No. 6 Waukee Northwest.

Roosevelt quarterback Jecari Patton has 545 yards passing on the season with eight touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has also rushed for 133 yards and three scores.

Rylan Malloy and Hudson Miller are the top Roughrider receivers. Malloy has seven catches for 181 yards and two scores and Miller nine grabs for 165 yards and five touchdowns.

Safety Lesther Phanfil anchors the Roosevelt defense with 13 tackles and an interception. Tyron Wright has 17.5 stops and a fumble recovery and Gerald Hill 2.5 sacks.

"They're just a good, solid football team," Sauser said. "They don't make a lot of mistakes and they have the ability to hit big plays."

Sauser said the keys to Ames picking up its first victory are starting strong and playing smart.

"If we can get up 14-0 that will change the whole look of the football game," Sauser said. "It is going to be important to make them drive the field. We have got to limit big plays."

Ames vs. Des Moines Roosevelt prediction

After three tough outings the Ames football team is ready to turn the corner.

The Little Cyclones will build on the successes they had against Iowa City High and come out with a lot of fire against Roosevelt. Roosevelt will hang around for most of the game, but Ames will find a way to finish this time. Ames 34, Des Moines Roosevelt 21

Other Week 4 predictions for Ames-area teams

Roland-Story's Cody Long (22) takes down Nevada's Anthony Eaton (5) during the fourth quarter of their Sept. 1 game in Nevada.

Class 3A No. 4 Nevada (3-0) at No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0)

The Nevada football team faces a huge test in its final tussle before starting 3A District 6 competition.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL has rolled past Iowa Falls-Alden (42-20), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (34-7) and West Marshall (43-0) in its first three games. The Bulldogs will be out for revenge this Friday after suffering a heartbreaking 24-23 loss to the Cubs last season in Nevada.

HDC features dual-threat quarterback Gavin Meader, who has 313 yards and five touchdowns passing and 250 yards and eight scores rushing through three games. Brody Walton has 350 yards and four touchdowns rushing, Tucker Heeren nine catches for 167 yards and three scores and Cael Burmester four sacks for the Bulldogs.

Nevada is coming off a 27-7 home win over Prairie City-Monroe. The Cubs also hold a decisive win over West Marshall (31-0), and they have a lopsided 42-7 victory over Roland-Story.

Cason Stevenson has 504 yards and four touchdowns rushing, Connor King 558 total yards and seven touchdowns and Jacob Khounsourath 13 catches for 238 yards and five scores. Linebackers Jackson Burlage and Anthony Eaton lead a dominant Cub defense, with Burlage recording 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks and Eaton 23 stops and a fumble recovery.

This will be a statement game for Nevada. The Cubs will go on the road and pull off an impressive victory to prove they belong among the best teams in 3A. Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10

Class 4A No. 7 Gilbert (3-0) at Boone (3-0)

Break up the Tigers!

After going 1-17 over the previous two seasons Gilbert is 3-0 and ranked in 4A as one of the surprise teams in the state early in the season.

The Tigers won close battles with Dallas Center-Grimes (14-12), Carroll (21-14) and Mason City (27-15) to start the year. Junior linebacker and running back Will Hawthorne has 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks on defense plus 286 yards and three touchdowns rushing and 100 yards and two scores receiving.

Tayshawn Gillen has 113 yards rushing on offense and an impressive seven sacks with a fumble return for a touchdown on defense for Gilbert.

Boone edged Knoxville (15-14) and defeated Storm Lake (37-20) and Des Moines Hoover (27-8) in its first three games.

Christian Ingram (319 yards and three touchdowns) and Dylan Bolton (268 yards and four touchdowns) lead a balanced Toreador rushing attack. Justus Frese has 20.5 tackles and Wyatt Anderson 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for Boone on defense.

Gilbert faces its toughest test yet. But the Tigers are battle-tested, confident and determined to keep their dream season going strong heading into 4A District 4 competition. Gilbert 28, Boone 24

Dallas Center-Grimes (1-2) at Ballard (1-2)

Ballard will look to snap a two-game losing streak against a Dallas Center-Grimes team coming off its first victory — a 35-0 rout of Fort Dodge last Friday in Grimes.

Ballard fell at 3A No. 5 Creston by a 48-28 score last week. The Bombers defeated Pella (20-17) and fell to 3A No. 9 Humboldt (14-13) in their first two games.

Senior running back Eli Rouse has been outstanding for Ballard with 581 yards and five touchdowns rushing and one score receiving. Jackson Wacha has 27.5 tackles and two sacks, Rhett Hedrick 24 stops and a pair of sacks, Jack Nelson 19.5 tackles and two sacks and Brody Sampson 17.5 tackles with six sacks for Ballard on defense.

Ty Mikkelsen has 524 yards and six touchdowns passing, Eli Carpenter 196 yards rushing and Dayne Mauk 181 yards and four scores receiving for DCG. Mauk also has 30.5 tackles and a sack on defense and Tate Perrin 11.5 tackles and two interceptions for the Mustangs on defense.

Ballard will limit its mistakes, get its ground game going and put a lot of pressure on Mikkelsen Friday. The Bombers end their two-game skid with a home victory. Ballard 27, DCG 20

Kuemper Catholic (1-2) at Roland-Story (2-1)

Roland-Story is looking to continue its momentum after upsetting a ranked South Hamilton team (29-20) last Friday.

The Norsemen are led by running back Hesston Johnson, who has 342 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and 24.5 tackles. Jonovan Wilkinson has contributed 111 yards and one score receiving and 93 yards rushing, Cody Long and Charlie Watts have 24.5 and 24 tackles respectively and freshman Carlson Fiston showed up in a big way last week with a sack and fumble return for a touchdown.

Kuemper Catholic lost close games to 3A No. 10 Bishop Heelan (22-19) and 1A No. 4 Underwood (24-14) before edging AHSTW by a 21-14 score last week.

The Knights are led by quarterbacks Brock Badding (433 yards, five touchdowns passing) and DJ Vonnahme (196 yards, three touchdown strikes). Michael Kasperbauer (186 yards, two touchdowns) and Benjamin Gerken (172 yards, four scores) are the top receivers and Kent Sanders has 24.5 tackles and one sack and fumble recovery apiece for Kuemper Catholic.

Roland-Story will put up a good fight, but Kuemper Catholic will hold the Norse offense down just enough to steal a win in Story City. Kuemper Catholic 20, Roland-Story 17

Colo-NESCO (2-2) at Collins-Maxwell (1-2)

Colo-NESCO wants to snap a two-game losing streak and Collins-Maxwell is looking for its first victory at its newly-renovated football stadium when the two 8-Player District 9 rivals hook up this Friday in Maxwell.

After starting 2-0 Colo-NESCO is coming off close losses to Audubon (28-24) and Glidden-Ralston (22-18). Breckin Clatt has 620 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing and 129 yards and two touchdowns passing, linebacker Trenton Beard 46.5 tackles and 6.5 sacks and defensive end Parker Ryan eight sacks for the Royals.

Collins-Maxwell opened with a 60-28 victory over GMG and then dropped its home opener to No. 8 Fort Dodge St. Edmond (61-14) and fell at Coon Rapids-Bayard (47-6). Cooper Wierson has 460 yards and three touchdowns passing and three touchdowns rushing and Josef Dvorak 345 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on offense plus 24.5 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery on defense for the Spartans.

Collins-Maxwell will play inspired football. But the Spartans will have to wait for their first home win as a determined Colo-NESCO squad gets back on the right track. Colo-NESCO 58, Collins-Maxwell 40

Joe Randleman covers high school sports for the Ames Tribune. Contact him at jrandleman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at@JoeRandleman

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Week 4 predictions: Ames vs Roosevelt, Nevada faces Hampton-Dumont-CAL