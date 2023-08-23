Ames Tribune's preseason list of the top 15 Ames-area Iowa high school football players for 2023

Week 1 of the 2023 Iowa high school football season is upon us.

Among the seven Ames Tribune-area teams, Colo-NESCO got a head start to the season by playing a Week 0 game last Friday and winning at Twin Cedars, 74-8. The rest of the area teams begin play this Friday.

Ames is at Waukee, Gilbert hosts Dallas Center-Grimes, Ballard is at Pella, Nevada travels to State Center to face West Marshall, Roland-Story goes to South Tama and Collins-Maxwell goes to GMG. Colo-NESCO will host Murray in its home opener.

The 2022 season saw Ames, Nevada, Colo-NESCO and Roland-Story make the playoffs. Several outstanding players from the area return for the 2023 campaign, including several of the top linebackers in the state.

There will also be many talented younger players ready to step up and leave a big first impression at their respective schools.

Here, in alphabetical order by last name, is a look at the top 15 football players from the Ames area heading into the new season.

Trenton Beard had 81.5 tackles at linebacker for the Colo-NESCO football team in 2022.

Trenton Beard

Senior | Colo-NESCO

Beard was a force at linebacker in helping Colo-NESCO reach the 8-player playoffs in 2022.

During his junior season, Beard racked up 81.5 tackles. He had four tackles for loss and recovered one fumble a year ago.

Jackson Burlage led Nevada with 69.5 tackles and he also had 5.5 sacks last season as a sophomore.

Jackson Burlage

Junior | Nevada

Even though he was just a sophomore last season, Burlage was one of the best linebackers in 3A by the end of the season.

Burlage led Nevada with 69.5 tackles in 2022. He also had 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in helping the Cubs go 8-3 and make the 3A state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Breckin Clatt gives the Colo-NESCO football team a big weapon as a runner, receiver and return man in 2023.

Breckin Clatt

Junior | Colo-NESCO

Clatt is off to a great start in 2023 after rushing for 159 yards and four touchdowns during Colo-NESCO's victory over Twin Cedars in Week 0.

During his sophomore season, Clatt ran for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 306 yards and four scores. He also returned three kickoffs and one punt for scores last fall.

Josef Dvorak is the top rusher and second-leading receiver returning for the Collins-Maxwell football team this season.

Josef Dvorak

Junior | Collins-Maxwell

Dvorak led Collins-Maxwell in rushing, and he was the team's second-leading receiver a year ago.

In 2022 Dvorak ran for 329 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 202 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Senior Jackson Goeders will anchor the offensive line for Ames in 2023.

Jackson Goeders

Senior | Ames

Goeders played a big role in a potent Ames offense in 2022.

Goeders is back at guard on the offensive line. The Little Cyclone senior opened big holes and protected 5A's leading passes — Dallas Sauser — in helping Ames average 452.6 yards in 2022.

Will Hawthorne is the top returning tackler and rusher for the Gilbert football team in 2023. Hawthorne, a junior, has shown Division 1 potential at linebacker.

Will Hawthorne

Junior | Gilbert

Hawthorne flashed Division 1-caliber potential at linebacker and was also a big playmaker on offense for Gilbert last season.

In 2022 Hawthorne recorded 56 tackles and one fumble recovery, sack and interception apiece. On offense, he ran for 439 yards and five touchdowns and added 200 yards and two scores receiving.

Nevada senior Kyle Kingsbury is a big playmaker at receiver and an elite defensive back heading into the 2023 season.

Kyle Kingsbury

Senior | Nevada

Kingsbury was one of the best defensive backs and receivers for Nevada during its 2022 playoff run.

Last season Kingsbury caught 41 passes for 642 yards and five touchdowns. He made 38.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Chance Lande intercepted three passes and had 323 yards and two touchdowns receiving for Ballard in 2022. He is a big weapon at receiver and defensive back for the Bomber football team in 2023.

Chance Lande

Senior | Ballard

Lande gives Ballard a dangerous weapon at receiver and defensive back.

Last season Lande caught 30 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he made 32.5 tackles and intercepted three passes.

Jamsion Poe will be a threat running and catching the football for Ames in 2023.

Jamison Poe

Junior | Ames

Poe gives Ames an excellent playmaker running and catching the ball out of the backfield.

In 2022 Poe ran for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught 39 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns.

Connor Rash will take over at quarterback for Gilbert in 2023.

Connor Rash

Junior | Gilbert

Rash will move into the starting quarterback spot for Gilbert in 2023.

Last season Rash ran for 82 yards and caught four passes for 30. He was valuable on defense as well, recording 35.5 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Eli Rouse ran for 832 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior year for Ballard last fall.

Eli Rouse

Senior | Ballard

Rouse is a dangerous weapon at running back and he also has experience behind center for Ballard entering the 2023 season.

In 2022 Rouse ran for 832 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 14 receptions for 207 yards. Rouse returned one kickoff for a touchdown last fall, and he will help out the Ballard defense this season at outside linebacker.

Cason Stevenson is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing season for Nevada entering the 2023 season.

Cason Stevenson

Senior | Nevada

Stevenson is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Nevada football team entering the 2023 season.

In 2021 Stevenson ran for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. He piled up 1,144 yards and nine scores on the ground in 2022.

Charlie Watts gives the Roland-Story football team an All-State performer at linebacker in 2023.

Charlie Watts

Junior | Roland-Story

Watts emerged as an all-state performer at linebacker for Roland-Story last season as a sophomore.

Watts enters his junior season coming off an 81.5-tackle campaign. He had 3.5 tackles for loss a year ago.

Jonovan Wilkinson is the top returning rusher for the Roland-Story football team in 2023.

Jonovan Wilkinson

Senior | Roland-Story

Wilkinson is the top returning rusher for a Roland-Story team that qualified for the 2A playoffs in 2022.

Wilkinson ran for 770 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. He added nine catches for 100 yards and returned one kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

Jackson Winkey will be a force on defense for the Ames football team in 2023.

Jackson Winkey

Junior | Ames

Winkey has the potential to be a big playmaker on defense for the Ames football team at linebacker in 2023.

During his sophomore season, Winkey made 11 tackles in limited action.

Despite his limited action, the Little Cyclones coaching staff has raved about the leap he could make this season in the defense. He's also an all-around athlete, serving as a high-level wrestler for the Ames team in the winter.

