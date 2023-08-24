Will Ames beat Waukee? Our Week 1 Ames-area high school football predictions

The Ames football team is hoping to start the 2023 season off on the right foot when it travels to Waukee on Friday.

The Little Cyclones are coming off a 6-4 season and a playoff run, but they must replace Class 5A's leading pass-catch combo of quarterback Dallas Sauser and receiver Jalen Lueth. With an improved defense and strong running game, Ames plans to remain in the playoff mix this fall.

Waukee went 4-5 a year ago. But the Warriors bring everybody back, including talented quarterback Beckett Bakker, who threw for 1,186 yards last year as a freshman, and 275-pound nose guard Sunny Salkic, who had 9.5 tackles for loss in 2022.

"They have a lot of good pieces," said Ames coach Brian Sauser. "It will definitely be a challenge going on the road to face a good football team."

Sophomore tight end/defensive back Cameron Cantonwine and the Ames High football team open the season at Waukee this Friday.

Health issues could make coming out of Waukee with a win an even bigger task for Ames this Friday.

"We're a little dinged up," Sauser said. "We've got to get healthy."

Ames features one of the top running backs in 5A. Junior Jamison Poe ran for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns and had 319 yards and five scores receiving in 2022.

With a strong offensive line led by senior guard Jackson Goeders the Little Cyclones will pound the ball and try and put methodical drives together. The Ames defense features several talented players led by linebacker Jackson Winkey and defensive back Lane Kenny.

If Ames can stay healthy, Sauser thinks the game will come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes.

"It's two evenly matched teams," Sauser said. "If we can protect the football, we have a chance to be successful."

Ames vs. Waukee prediction

Waukee presents a huge challenge to an Ames team looking to show it can make the playoffs without the explosive dynamic Dallas Sauser and Lueth brought to last year's squad.

Waukee tremendous experience makes the Warriors a serious playoff contender in 2023. Winning at Waukee to open the season, especially with health concerns, will be a tall task for the Little Cyclones.

But if Ames can get healed up enough by Friday, a victory is within its grasp. The Little Cyclone defense will be out to prove it can handle top 5A offenses and the Ames offense wants to show how physical it can be in the trenches.

Ames takes care of the football, avoids committing costly penalties and grinds out a hard-fought victory in overtime. Ames 24, Waukee 23

Other Week 1 predictions for Ames-area teams

The Nevada football team will be out for revenge when the Cubs take on Class 2A No. 6 West Marshall Friday at State Center. The Cubs fell to the Trojans last season in Nevada by a 35-31 score.

Nevada at No. 6 West Marshall

Nevada will be out for some payback after dropping a 35-31 heartbreaker to the Trojans at home last season.

The Cubs are 30-10 over the previous four years and will be going for their fourth-consecutive trip to the playoffs in 2023. They bring back 1,000-yard rusher Cason Stevenson, 600-yard receiver Kyle Kingsbury and leading tackler Jackson Burlage along with several other talented playmakers on both sides of the ball.

West Marshall was 9-1 last season and the Trojans have not had a losing record since 2015. West Marshall must replace dual-threat quarterback Payton Hart, who threw for 1,519 yards and ran for 940 in 2022, but the Trojans return running back Ben Gonzalez (1,398 yards and 14 touchdowns), receiver Jace Eich (307 yards and three touchdowns) and defensive back Carson Davis (20 tackles, two interceptions).

Nevada will have a new quarterback in 6-foot-2 junior Connor King, but the Cubs have succeeded with a new signal caller in each of the previous three seasons. West Marshall will be young at key spots on defense and Nevada will take advantage in pulling off a minor upset. Nevada 34, West Marshall 20

Dallas Center-Grimes at Gilbert

Gilbert will be out to show the rest of Class 4A that it will not be a pushover after going just 1-17 over the previous two seasons.

The Tigers will be led by a Division 1 talent at linebacker in junior Will Hawthorne and talented junior quarterback and defensive back Connor Rash. DCG is coming off a 2-7 season and will be looking to rebound with the return of quarterback Ty Mikkelsen (1,993 yards passing in 2022) and veteran receivers Zach Smid and Eddie Pyne.

Gilbert had a productive offseason and coach Graham Lundt is happy with the progress he saw from his players heading into fall camp. The Tigers are on a mission to prove they can be a competitive 4A program and that starts Friday. Gilbert 27, DCG 17

Ballard at Pella

Like Gilbert, Ballard is also entering the 2023 season with a chip on its shoulder.

The Bombers were plagued by injuries last season, and they finished just 3-6 after making the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. They return talented running back Eli Rouse (832 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing), defensive back/receivers Chance Lande (323 receiving yards) and Jakson Fleischmann (216 receiving yards) and linebacker Brody Sampson (59.5 tackles).

After dominating 3A from 2013-2017, Pella has been on a bit of a decline having gone just 7-11 over the past two seasons, including 3-6 in 2022. The Little Dutch bring back quarterback Luke Hardman (504 yards and five touchdowns passing in 2022) and defensive lineman Noah Parsons (9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks).

Ballard has enough of an edge in experience to overcome Pella's home field advantage. Ballard 38, Pella 21

Roland-Story at South Tama

Roland-Story will be going for its third trip to the playoffs in a row this fall.

The Norsemen are moving quarterback Hesston Johnson to running back and bringing in junior Sam Knoll at quarterback. They return top playmaker Jonovan Wilkinson (770 yards and seven touchdowns rushing) and All-State linebacker Charlie Watts (81.5 tackles).

South Tama has gone just 11-51 since finishing 12-0 in 2015. The Trojans were just 1-8 a year ago.

South Tama brings back quarterback Gavin Bridgewater, who ran for 672 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for 344 and three scores in 2022. The Trojans will not roll over on Friday, but Roland-Story should be able to take care of business. Roland-Story 34, South Tama 17

Collins-Maxwell at GMG

Collins-Maxwell replaces a talented group of seniors off last year's team heading into the 2023 season.

But the Spartans still have plenty of talent returning led by quarterback Cooper Wierson (387 yards and five touchdowns passing, 241 and seven rushing) and linebacker/running back Josef Dvorak (71 tackles plus 329 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing).

GMG is a good opponent for the young Spartan squad to cut its teeth against. The Wolverines were just 1-8 a year ago.

GMG does return a talented quarterback in junior Colin Teske, who threw for 1,422 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 307 yards and four scores in 2022. But Collins-Maxwell should have more than enough firepower to come out on top. Collins-Maxwell 76, GMG 40

Murray (1-0) at Colo-NESCO (1-0)

Both Murray and Colo-NESCO already have a game under their belts entering Friday's contest.

Murray blanked Melcher-Dallas (55-0) and Colo-NESCO crushed Twin Cedars (74-8) in Week 0.

Colo-NESCO showed it has 8-player playoff potential last Friday. Breckin Clatt ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns and the Royals piled up 393 yards on the ground as a team.

Colo-NESCO will have a much tougher time moving the ball on a Murray team that yielded just 52 yards against Melcher-Dallas. But the Royals are not slouches on defense either, giving up just 95 yards against Twin Cedars. Colo-NESCO 40, Murray 16

