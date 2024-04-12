Amerks captain Michael Mersch a big reason why team could make another long playoff run

Amerks Michael Mersch sets up in front of Toronto goalie Joseph Woll.

Subtle hints of gray have sprouted from the otherwise black hair on either side of Michael Mersch's head, reminders of where the Rochester Americans captain has been.

Of where he is.

Of where he likely will be for the rest of his professional hockey career.

Mersch is an AHL man now. He's a 6-foot-2, 223-pound man eight years removed from the NHL dream.

He is a man of new dreams. Of new aspirations.

The gray hair is but a hazard of the job.

"It's probably because of all these guys on the team have given me gray hairs," Mersch jokingly said Wednesday afternoon after Amerks practice.

"I have a brother who is six years younger than me, so I've kind of been in that mentor role my whole life."

It shows.

Mersch has helped the Amerks go on quite the roll lately during their unlikely march toward the playoffs. During their six-game winning streak the team will take into Friday night's game at Blue Cross Arena against the Belleville Senators.

One more point and a playoff spot will be reserved for them for the fourth consecutive season. One more point and the top spot in the North Division will be theirs to share with the Syracuse Crunch.

For Mersch, right now, one more point is the point.

'Coaches love him. Fans love him.'

Rochester's Michael Mersch runs over the check attempt by Utica's Samuel Laberge.

Aspirations for the majority of the Rochester Amerks can be found 76 miles away from their home arena in Rochester. Most of them don't want to be here, would rather be playing 75 minute down the road at KeyBank Center with the Sabres.

That's not necessarily the reality, nor the case, for Mersch. a 31-year-old left winger with 17 NHL games to his name — the last one eight years ago — and no more likely to come.

Mersch wasn't sure he'd ever play pro hockey again after COVID shut down the 2019-20 season, the last year of his contract with the Dallas Stars. Some teams opted to sit out the following season, making AHL jobs harder to come by. Getting to Europe was near impossible.

So Mersch returned home to Park Ridge, Ill., just outside of Chicago, and started a hockey school called In Your Face Hockey with his brother, Dominick, who plays in the ECHL and had a two-game stint on loan with the Amerks this season.

"Surely no teams were looking to sign someone like me," he thought to himself.

Still, he continued to train as if he were playing.

No team called until Rochester, which brought Mersch in on a tryout contract for the 2020-21 season.

His rest from hockey was history.

"I was like, 'Send it over,' " Mersch said. "Signed it and I was in the car that day. Kissed my mom and wife and was out the door."

No, his 14 goals don't lead the team. Nor do his 22 assists through 61 games. That's not to say his 36 points, good enough for sixth on the team, don't matter.

But points are only part of the point when it comes to Mersch's value.

"Coaches love him. Players love him. Fans love him," Amerks defenseman Jeremy Davies said. "Every time he steps on the ice, whether it's practice or a game ... guys look up to him."

That matters.

'I'm a smarter coach'

Mersch's NHL career lasted 176 minutes. He went from fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011 to four years in college at Wisconsin to staring in awe across the ice from Sidney Crosby, then defending against him during his NHL debut in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2015.

By Feb. 28, 2016, though, Mersch's NHL career was over.

In between, Mersch scored his first and only NHL goal, on Dec. 29 against Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot at 5:42 of the second period of a 5-2 Kings victory. The first of his two career assists came two days later.

Michael Mersch' job title these days is captain of the Americans. He scored his 400th career AHL point, an overtime-winning goal, on Saturday.

He wears not a cape, but a "C" on his chest instead.

Teammates and coaches stopped just shy of calling him a hockey superhero. But the praise was inevitable.

"We wouldn't be where we have been over the last three years without Mersch being our captain," Amerks coach Seth Appert said. "I've coached one game of pro hockey without him.

"He's emerged as one of the most important Amerks leaders in the last couple of decades. I know I'm a way smarter coach when Michael Mersch is my captain."

Where the Americans have been the last three seasons include the Calder Cup semifinals last year.

'You always want more'

What makes Michael Mersch a leader? Besides critical points and plays on the ice?

Off-the-ice life advice, for one.

"People like to call the AHL a minor league," said Davies, who spent 23 games in the NHL with the Nashville Predators and one more with the Sabres. "I like to call it its own league.

"It takes a special kind of guy. When you play, you're always looking for a leadership role. You want to be a part of the team. Once you get older, if someone wants to keep paying you to help younger guys come through, that's awesome."

Davies said Mersch is someone everyone can talk to — after a tough game, after an argument with a significant other, after a big win or loss.

"Like, whatever," he said. "There's so much stuff that goes on throughout a season. To have support from guys who have seen it all and been there. ... It's rewarding."

A reward that goes both ways.

"It's every young hockey player's dream to play one game in the NHL," Mersch said. "Once you get there you always want more."

Michael Mersch is proof of that. Michael Mersch knows "more" for him more than likely isn't in the cards.

And he's OK with that.

For now, his focus is on the Rochester Amerks. On today.

The man who once was a kid who grew up a Blackhawks fan during the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews years knows tomorrow doesn't always keep its promises.

