America's Team: FAMU football's Isaiah Land inks undrafted free agent deal with Dallas Cowboys

Isaiah Land is NFL Bound!

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker immediately signed to the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Land will be reunited with his Rattler teammate Markquese Bell ― who made the Cowboys' 53-man roster after going undrafted in 2022.

Land, the 2021 FCS Defensive Player of the Year, primarily played defensive end for the Rattlers, but will likely man the outside linebacker spot in the NFL.

The Cowboys, coached by Mike McCarthy, went 12-5 and reached the NFL's Wild Card round last season.

A look at FAMU Rattlers' Isaiah Land's journey to the NFL

Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land (31) celebrates sacking the Bethune Cookman Wildcats quarterback. The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 13-7 at the half during the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Land, 23, is originally from Buffalo, New York.

He signed to FAMU in 2018 out of Grayson High School near Atlanta in Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons' first recruiting class.

Land grew to become a household name and was the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award recipient after leading all of Division I with 19 sacks.

He returned for the 2022 season and was named All-SWAC First Team before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story continues

Florida A&M University football linebacker Isaiah Land shows his loyalty to the Rattlers at the Reese’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

He earned an invite to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in February as one of two HBCU players alongside Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller. Land played a multitude of positions on the field from defensive end, linebacker, and special teams.

Land also participated in March's NFL Combine ― once again as one of two HBCU players with Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II.

Land's final pre-draft act for NFL scouts was March's FAMU Pro Day in front of 22 league representatives.

Prior to the draft, Land was projected as a sixth or seventh round selection by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston also reported Land to have drawn interest from the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints.

Isaiah Land's NFL Combine statistics

6'-3½", 236 pounds

4.62 40-yard dash

4.56 shuttle

7.2 three-cone

34½ vertical leap

10-foot-6 inch broad jump

What NFL Draft experts said about Isaiah Land

Florida A&M University linebacker Isaiah Land (31) looks on during pregame of Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sept. 4, 2022

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Historically, a player with Land’s lack of mass and length would face an uphill battle trying to make it as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL, but his ability to threaten the pocket should generate interest from teams. Land is a very natural, instinctive rusher with the get-off, counters and fluidity to stress some tackles. He doesn’t have enough sand in his pants to hold up against the run and teams might try him as a 4-3 outside linebacker with sub-package rush ability off the edge. Land might need a year or two on a practice squad to continue to develop."

James Fragroza, Pro Football Network: "Whether by flying upfield or swimming past offensive tackles, Florida A&M EDGE Isaiah Land’s sole purpose is to bury opposing quarterbacks into the ground. He’s done just that for the Rattlers, but after five years, he’s ready for new prey. Boasting a venomous 2023 NFL Draft scouting report, Land could be the pass-rush antidote for defenses across the league."

NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report: "Land is a good athlete who can contribute as a third-down rusher, but his lack of size and strength will be a major issue as a run defender in the NFL. He does have room for growth on his frame, but he needs to add about 15 to 20 more pounds to become an "every-down" player at the next level, which could significantly impact his athleticism."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

FAMU Football: Rattlers great Isaiah Land heading to 'America's Team'