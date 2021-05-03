America's No. 1 golf course to allow women for first time

Pine Valley, home to the No. 1-ranked golf course in the U.S., voted this weekend to allow female members and unrestricted women's play for the first time in its 108-year history, Golf Digest reports.

Details: The exclusive club is located in the tiny town of Pine Valley, New Jersey, which is 20 miles south of Philadelphia and has just one public road.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The town's 23 houses are owned by Pine Valley members, and the land is leased from the golf club, which also delivers the mail.

The club has a secret list of 1,000 members, which is believed to include/have included notable names like George H.W. Bush, Sean Connery, Jack Nicklaus and Roger Goodell.

Previously, women could only play as guests on Sunday afternoons, and there was a time when they weren't even allowed on the property.

The big picture: Of the 3,670 private golf clubs in the U.S. today, fewer than a dozen remain men's only.

Go deeper: America's 100 greatest golf courses (Golf Digest)

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.