Americas High School student-athletes to sign letters of intent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas High School will host a signing ceremony for three student-athletes at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 4, the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) announced in a news release.

Anthony Miranda

Miranda is a football and basketball player who will sign his letter of intent with Sul Ross University for football.

He is a 2021 District 1-6A 2nd team All-District offensive player. In 2022, he received District 1-6A 1st team All-District and honorable mention All-City honors, according to SISD. He is also a District 1-6A All-City/ 1st team All-District.

Mario Holguin

Holguin is a football and basketball player who will sign his letter of intent with Western New Mexico University for football.

His accolades include 1st team All-City; 1st team All-District and 1st team All-District defensive team for basketball.

Mark Moore

Moore is a football player who will sign his letter of intent with New Mexico Highlands University.

He is a 1-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year and 2023 1-6A Offensive Co-MVP. At the 2023 Greater El Paso Showcase, he was named Quarterback Challenge Overall Champion, Quarterback Challenge Longest Throw and Quarterback Challenge Touchdown King, according to SISD.

At the 2021 and 2022, Greater El Paso Showcase, he won the Quarterback Challenge Longest Throw.

