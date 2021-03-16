America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand one win away from defending trophy

America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand one win away from defending trophy - GETTY IMAGES

Team New Zealand are one win away from successfully defending the America’s Cup after claiming victory over Luna Rossa in race nine of the series.

There was a slightly anti-climactic feel at the end to Tuesday’s action as a late wind shift forced racing to be abandoned with the Kiwis 6-3 up in the first-to-seven series and on the verge of triumph.

But the one race that was held was a cracker at least - the tightest of the match so far.

In shifty breezes of between 12-15 knots, a fascinating battle played out on Course C - the so-called ‘stadium course’, which lies between North Head and Bastion Point, the two land masses affecting the flow of wind on the course.

An even start saw both boats charge out to the left-hand boundary at 30 knots, Luna Rossa eventually forcing New Zealand to tack off while they headed for the right-hand lay line for the top gate. That allowed the Italians, on starboard, to round the gate with a one-second advantage after the Kiwis dipped under them.

It was nip and tuck for much of the next three legs, the lead changing hands a few times until midway up the final beat when Luna Rossa forced New Zealand to tack to the right side of the course only for a friendly shift to help the defenders make some big gains, allowing them to round the gate with what proved to be a decisive 18-second advantage. New Zealand stretched that lead to 30 seconds on the final downwind leg, taking the victory and moving to match point.

The boats will be back out on the water at 3.15am Wednesday (UK time) when Luna Rossa will have to win both races just to keep the series alive.

36th America's Cup match latest standings

Jimmy Spithilll, Luna Rossa’s Australian co-helmsman, has been in this position before of course. As helmsman for Oracle Team USA in AC34, Spithill led the charge as the Americans came back from 8-1 down to win 9-8 against the same opposition, and he cut a relaxed figure in Tuesday’s post-race press conference, although interestingly he didn’t try to play any mind games. There is no doubt New Zealand have a significant boat speed advantage in the mid-range conditions.

“The scoreline doesn’t lie,” Spithill conceded. “These guys won the only race of the day and the way I’ve been brought up ... is you always pay respects to the competitor.

“I’ve had some awesome battles with these guys over the years and I think there’s enormous respect between the sailing teams. We enjoy the fight, we live to fight another day and we look forward to getting out there [on Wednesday].”

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said it had been “good fun” to be back on Course C, the stadium course having been ruled out for much of last week due to Covid restrictions.

“It was a pretty tight race all in all and one right shift up that last beat really decided it for us," Burling said after the race.

"It was good fun racing. It was great to be back here on Course C and having a great battle with a really good team, but great to come away with another win too.

"We're just going out to try to keep learning and improving and doing the best we can. Obviously We're here to try to win yacht races, but we'll keep fighting for as long as it takes."

