Here Are All the Americans Who Have Won Medals at the Tokyo Olympics So Far

Go Team USA! The US Olympic medal count of 2021 proves the United States of America is still a powerhouse when it comes to the Olympic Games.

The United States is one of 206 countries to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which started on July 23 and run until August 8. The games, which were originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the current health crisis, sees 11,237 athletes from around the world compete for one of three medals in their respective sport: gold, silver and bronze.

Of those athletes, more than 600 are from the United States. Those athletes include returning Olympians like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, who have both won medals at past...

Continue Reading