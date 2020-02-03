Americans Quarantined Over Coronavirus Celebrated Super Bowl With Chicken Wings

On the surface, a Super Bowl party held Sunday at March Air Reserve Base seemed like any other. People watched the game on huge screens, enjoying beer and chicken wings. They cheered or booed when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. What made this particular gathering unusual were its attendees: about 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, last week and quarantined at the California military base for 14 days over fears they had been exposed to coronavirus.

