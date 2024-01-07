All-Americans Qua Birdsong, Kylan Fox, Jaylen Heyward seek instant impact for UCF football

ORLANDO — In each of Gus Malzahn's three seasons as head coach, and boosted by the Power Five move into the Big 12 Conference, UCF has upped the ante on the recruiting trail.

The Knights signed their most accomplished high school class in history last month, cracking the top-35 on all four major recruiting services' team rankings (247Sports, On3 Sports, Rivals and ESPN). Nine consensus blue-chippers — rated as four-star athletes or higher were among the 18 players who put pen to paper in the early signing period.

"All these guys are quality guys that can come in and be Big 12-ready," Knights coach Gus Malzahn said in Tampa ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl. "When we're recruiting, that's exactly what we are asking ourselves with everybody that we come across.

"We don't just take anyone. We do our homework, not just on our athletic ability but the type of person they are and the character they have, and then the fit within our program."

And the expectation for some of those players, including a trio of Under Armour Next All-Americans, will be to suit up and contribute right away.

Malzahn and his staff have shown they are willing to entrust major responsibilities to true freshmen. During the 2023 season, John Walker and Braeden Marshall each logged more than 200 defensive snaps, and Randy Pittman Jr. matched that threshold on offense. Pittman, Kaven Call and Andrew Harris made significant contributions on special teams, as well.

Defensive back Jaylen Heyward, tight end Kylan Fox and linebacker Qua Birdsong — the three Knights who suited up Wednesday for the prestigious high school all-star festivities at nearby Camping World Stadium — could similarly, and immediately, plug holes on the depth chart.

Rockledge's Jaylen Heyward, the No. 4 all-time recruit in UCF history per 247Sports' composite rankings, will enter the mix at cornerback for the 2024 season.

Rockledge grad Heyward will stick at cornerback to start his Knights career, defensive coordinator Addison Williams said on Dec. 20. UCF brought Heyward in for a mid-June official visit, and completed a flip from Georgia in August; he is the fourth-highest rated signee in program history, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

UCF lost its top corner, Corey Thornton, to Louisville via the transfer portal. Decorian Patterson declared for the NFL draft, and Ja'Cari Henderson is returning from injury, meaning spots are available on the boundary.

"The corner position is a little bit open," Heyward said. "We've got a lot of seniors leaving this year. Playing corner in high school, I feel like it's going to be a smooth transition. I'm going to be getting ready and preparing myself every day in practice.

"I'm ready to learn some new skills, tips and techniques. That's what the game is about. You want to learn something new every day."

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson tight end Kylan Fox caught 28 passes for 384 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season.

Fox aims to earn a starting spot as well, and should be an immediate threat in a potentially exciting passing game. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder from Grayson High in Georgia could form a lethal tight end tandem with Pittman.

Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson previously announced plans to return for 2024, as will slot starter Xavier Townsend, with veteran Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson expected to start behind center.

"Hopefully I'll be able to get the starting job come Sept. 1," Fox said. "That's the plan, just go in there, work hard and get the job."

Birdsong made the biggest impact of the trio Wednesday, tying for game-highs in tackles (five) and TFLs (2½). The Troup County (Ga.) product flipped his commitment to UCF from rival Cincinnati in July due to his bond with linebackers coach Ernie Sims.

UCF signee Qua Birdsong tied for game-highs in tackles (five) and tackles for loss (2.5) in Wednesday's 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

UCF likes Birdsong's ability to blitz off the edge and drop into coverage, and Wednesday's performance lifted the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder's confidence to a "whole 'nother level." Competition at linebacker will be wide open as starters Jason Johnson and Walter Yates III are out of eligibility.

"I'm going to take the opportunity and run with it. And I ain't going to give it back, either. That's all I've got to say," Birdsong said.

One more future Knight will suit up for an all-star game Saturday when interior offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. battles some of the nation's premier pass-rushers and run-stuffers at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Offensive linemen typically need more seasoning to withstand the physical demands in the trenches, but UCF rotated through four centers in 2022. Four-year starter Flynn might be needed sooner rather than later, and Grayson teammate Fox ensures the 6-foot-2, 302-pounder possesses the required demeanor.

"You're getting a dog that don't hold back on nobody," Fox said. "He always has a smile on his face, but when we get in between the lines, it's just straight business."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: 3 signees compete in Under Armour Next All-America Game