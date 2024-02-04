Americans Mariah Denigan, Ivan Puskovitch qualify for Olympics in open water swimming

U.S. swimmers Mariah Denigan and Ivan Puskovitch clinched Olympic spots in the women's and men's open water 10km races at the world championships in Doha this weekend.

They joined Katie Grimes on the U.S. Olympic team in the discipline. Grimes previously qualified via the 2023 Worlds, where she won bronze.

There were 19 Olympic spots available per gender in Doha, including continental and host country spots that could be reallocated if unfilled.

Denigan, a 20-year-old Indiana junior, tied for fifth in Saturday's women's race won by 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands.

Puskovitch, a 22-year-old West Virginia senior, was 14th in Sunday's men's race won by Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Kristóf Rasovszky of Hungary.

The U.S. matched its largest Olympic open water roster since the discipline was added to the Olympics in 2008. A nation can qualify a maximum of two swimmers per gender.

The U.S. has won one Olympic open water medal -- Haley Anderson's silver in 2012.

