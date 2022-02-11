Americans expected to wager nearly $8 billion on Super Bowl

Associated Press

The NFL's uneven track record in terms of hiring minority head coaches has come under fire following a class-action federal lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL, three teams and others, claiming the league's hiring practices for coaches and general managers is racist and that the league is “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it. More than 70% of the players in the NFL are non-white.