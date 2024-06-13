American youth international Paxten Aaronsen set for another loan spell in the Eredivisie

Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Paxten Aaronsen is set to return for another loan spell in the Eredivisie. Last season the American youth international spent time on loan at Vitesse, who were ultimately relegated from the top flight of Dutch football following their points deduction. For the 2024/2025 season, the 20-year-old central midfielder will join up with FC Utrecht from Eintracht Frankfurt. There is not set to be a purchase option included in the deal.

During the latter half of the 2023/2024 season Aaronsen played 14 games for Vitesse, scoring four goals. He had made a handful of appearances for Frankfurt during the season, with seven Bundesliga matches and a few in Europe. There will be no European football for Utrecht next season. After finishing the Eredivisie season in 7th place, they lost the European play-off final 2-1 to Go Ahead Eagles. Despite being at home, the side went down to 10 men late on and were beaten in extra-time.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson