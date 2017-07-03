American youngster, son of George Weah, turns pro with PSG

Andy Edwards

Timothy Weah, son of the legendary Liberian striker George, and a rising phenom himself, turned professional by signing his first official contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

Having been born in New York, the 17-year-old represented the United States at the U-17 CONCACAF Championship this year and has been a member of the PSG youth academy since moving to Paris in 2014. Weah earned rave reviews for his performances in a PSG shirt during last season’s UEFA Youth League.


“I am very proud to continue my adventure with PSG by signing this professional contract,” Weah told the club’s website. “I am at a great club and I cannot wait to continue to progress towards my goal of one day playing for the senior side.”