American winger called up to first team training with Barcelona

An amazing period for Americans abroad is getting even better.

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien has called four La Masia players into first team training, including 18-year-old Florida-born winger Konrad de la Fuente.

De La Fuente has scored once in three appearances for Barcelona B, the goal coming Feb. 2.

He has four goals and two assists in 14 career UEFA Youth League matches this season, including three goals in five matches this season.

He’s been on the score sheet against Inter Milan, Chelsea, Slavia Prague, and PSV Eindhoven.

De La Fuente’s parents are Haitian and he holds a Spanish passport, but he’s played 19 times for the U.S. youth set-up between the U-16 and U-20 age levels.

These are exciting times!

🔝Els jugadors Mika, Antonio Jesús, Konrad i Nils del Juvenil A s’han exercitat per primera vegada amb el primer equip! Enhorabona, nois! 👏👏 🏠 La Masia, el futur del Barça#FCBMasia #ForçaBarça🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/R4Oa8BtZVF — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) February 3, 2020



