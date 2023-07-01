ALL-AMERICAN: Waltclaire Flynn Jr., 4-star interior lineman from Georgia, commits to UCF

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson interior offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. announced his commitment to UCF on Saturday night.

UCF capped off its first day as Big 12 members by reeling in its highest-rated offensive lineman in school history Saturday night.

Consensus four-star center/guard Waltclaire Flynn Jr., hailing from Grayson High in Loganville, Ga., picked the Knights at a private ceremony from a final five that included Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.

Big 12 arrival: UCF completes journey to Power Five in record time. Here's how.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2 local DBs commit: UCF closes June by adding Jashad Presley, Chasen Johnson to '24 recruiting class

Ryan Pritt: UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU brought the Big 12 back from the brink

"Every time I go there, it's red-carpet treatment," Flynn said in a phone interview. "What could beat that?

"They play on a national level, and were beating top schools when they were in the American. … I want this to be the best recruiting class they've ever had."

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Flynn is the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 268 overall player. He surpasses Torrian Wilson (2010), an all-conference second-team selection in both Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference, as the Knights' top-rated offensive line recruit ever.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, Flynn told reporters at the end of his official visit the first weekend in June that UCF liked him at all three interior spots. He accepted an invitation to the All-American Bowl — set to be held Jan. 6 in San Antonio — during his sophomore year, and he recently shined in the Trenches competition at the OT7 Nationals event in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Flynn, UCF's second consensus four-star commit in the 2024 cycle alongside St. Thomas Aquinas running back Stacy Gage, should give the Knights a significant lift in the team recruiting rankings. The Knights entered July in 64th place among the Football Bowl Subdivision's 133 programs.

The 1st OFFICIAL #BigXII commit is in - What a time to be a KNIGHT⚔️



⚡️🔛 pic.twitter.com/WyBisKQ4w1 — Herb Hand (@CoachHand) July 1, 2023

And that could be just the start of the Knights' ascent this month as several other high-profile Georgia high school prospects are expected to make their decisions.

UCF is also targeting Flynn's Grayson teammate Kylan Fox, a consensus four-star tight end who will announce his college choice Tuesday. On3 Sports' director of recruiting Chad Simmons and four separate writers for 247Sports predict that Fox will pick the Knights.

Advertisement

"He knows what it is," Flynn said. "He wants that feeling."

Additionally, UCF is attempting to complete a flip of Troup County four-star linebacker Qua Birdsong from Big 12 rival Cincinnati and secure commitments from another pair of Georgia defensive backs, Langston Hughes' Jakob Gude and Westlake's Christian Peterson.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Grayson offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. commits