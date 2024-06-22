American tennis team for Paris Olympics chosen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With almost one month until the Paris Olympics, Team USA’s representatives on the tennis court are confirmed.

The American tennis team that will play at Roland Garros during this summer’s Olympics has been chosen and is headlined by U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff. The 20-year-old from Atlanta won her first major last year in New York and has had success on the clay courts of France, making the French Open final in 2022 and winning the doubles tournament this year.

Gauff is set to play singles with Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, and Emma Navarro joining her as the four American singles players for the tournament.

On the men’s side, world No. 12 Taylor Fritz leads the singles lineup aiming for a first American gold in the event since 1996. Fritz, Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks, and Marcos Giron will join Team USA in a men’s field that will be headlined by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz.

40-year-old Rajeev Ram will pair with Austin Krajicek on the men’s doubles team. Ram took a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics in mixed doubles and has won six Grand Slam doubles titles. Navarro will join Desirae Krawczyk for the women’s doubles while the mixed team has yet to be decided.

Team USA is hoping to expand its lead of 21 gold medals at the top of the all-time Olympic tennis medal table. Men’s singles is the only tennis event that USA has not won gold in this millennium.

Olympic tennis action from Roland Garros begins on July 27 and can be seen exclusively on NBC4, Peacock, and other NBC Universal channels.

