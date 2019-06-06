French Open: American teenager Amanda Anisimova knocks out No. 3 Simona Halep
The women’s draw at the French Open continues to turn upside down. American teenager Amanda Anisimova knocked out No. 3 seed Simona Halep in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.
The Anisimova-Halep match had been postponed from Wednesday in a rare total rainout. Wednesday marked just the third day since 2000 that all competition had been washed out at Roland Garros.
Anisimova now faces Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the semifinal; as the eighth seed, Barty is the highest remaining seed in the French Open. The other semifinal matches the Czech Republic’s unseeded Marketa Vondrousova against Great Britain’s 28th-seeded Johanna Konta. None of the remaining semifinalists has won a Grand Slam title, meaning Saturday will see a first-time major winner.
____
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.
