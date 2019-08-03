American teenage doubles team of Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally are in the Citi Open Final

WASHINGTON - Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally did not set expectations going into the Citi Open doubles draw. They were just excited to earn a Wild Card into the event and be able to play together.

Now on Saturday, they will be playing in their first-ever WTA final at a combined age of 32.

"We didn't go into the tournament seeing how far we can go. We went into the tournament with getting to the finals on our mind," Gauff told reporters after the match. "I don't really put expectations on us or myself in general, because I just feel like whatever happens, obviously, me and her know that we have the game to win."

Everything has gone right for the remarkably young doubles pairing at Rock Creek Park in Washington DC. Their first-round opponents were the alternate pair, making the draw because of a withdrawal. Their second round opponents knocked off the top-seeded doubles team just before the round prior. Beating the third seed of Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato reaffirmed Gauff's and McNally's placement into the final.

No matter who it was though, they dominated their opponents this week. In their three matches they have not dropped a set; the opposition has won only 11 games.

In fact, their most dominant performance was in their most recent round against the seeded team winning 6-1, 6-2.

Both Gauff and McNally feel their play blends well together for this successful combination. Gauff's big serve and powerful groundstrokes allow McNally to patrol the net. Gauff, at 15 years of age, learns from the older McNally every point, teaching her patience on when to be aggressive and when not to.

"We just get along really well, not even just our games, just off the court," McNally said post-match. "I think that helps too because we bring a lot of energy. If one person is down we pump the other person up."

They will play American Maria Sanchez and Hungarian Fanny Stollar in the Citi Open championship match on Saturday. Time is still to be determined because McNally, 17, is still alive in the singles draw as she will play in the semifinals on Saturday as well. Once her singles match is over she will take some short time off before the final.

This will be a familiar schedule for McNally. She earned the Citi Open singles semifinal spot about an hour before she and Gauff began their doubles semifinal. All she had time to do was change clothes and drink a protein shake.

Win or lose this is the beginning of something special. The same pair just committed to playing doubles together at the U.S. Open.

