American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls given Football Writers Association of America's top honor

American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls was given the Bert McGrane Award on Friday by the Football Writers Association of America. The longtime journalist celebrated his 50th anniversary working for the Statesman in 2023.

Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls was honored Friday night as this year's recipient of the Football Writers Association of America's Bert McGrane Award, which goes to an FWAA member who has made great contributions to the organization and to college football.

Bohls received his award at a banquet ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff championship game between Michigan and Washington.

"No one covering college sports has done it longer, better or with more enthusiasm than Kirk Bohls," Dallas Morning News columnist Kevin Sherrington, who introduced Bohls at the awards dinner, said in a statement. "He's the Energizer Bunny of sportswriters. You can't turn him off, try as you might."

Bohls marked his 50th year with the Statesman in 2023, and after Friday night's awards dinner he went right back to work covering the CFP title game. He has been an integral part of the FWAA's yearly All-American team for the past two decades.

Founded in 1941, the FWWA consists of journalists, broadcasters, publicists, photographers and top executives in all areas of college football. It aims to govern media access and game-day operations while also presenting college football awards and honors. The McGrane Award is named for the FWAA's first executive director.

