American ski racer Johnson gets 14-month doping rules ban

American ski racer Breezy Johnson has been banned for 14 months for three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has said.

USADA said late Monday that Johnson, 28, had committed the violations on October 29, 2022, June 13, 2023, and October 10, 2023.

Athletes must report their whereabouts to be available for random doping tests, and can be banned for up to two years for violations.

"In this case, USADA determined that a 14-month period of ineligibility was appropriate because Johnson’s degree of fault was relatively low given the circumstances of the case," USADA said.

The statement said that Johbnson, a seven-time World Cup race podium finisher, has accepted to sanction. The period of ineligibility started on October 10, 2023, when she missed the third test, and runs until January 9, 2025.