American Sepp Kuss keeps leader jersey with a third-place finish in Stage 17 of Vuelta a España

Overall leader Team Jumbo-Visma's US rider Sepp Kuss crosses the finish line in third place during the stage 17 of the 2023.

Colorado native Sepp Kuss and his Jumbo-Visma team firmly believe that he has what it takes to win the Vuelta a España.

The Vuelta a España is a top-tier men's elite road cycling tour that takes place annually over three weeks, covering varying routes throughout Spain. It is one of the most prestigious cycling races in the world, alongside the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

On stage 8 at Xorret de Catí, Kuss claimed the red leader's jersey, marking his first-ever lead in a Grand Tour event. This also marked the first time a USA participant has won the Roja in the Spanish race since Chris Horner's victory in 2013.

Kuss celebrated his birthday by conquering the challenging Altu de L'Angliru climb.

Kuss maintained a 29-second lead for the majority of Stage 17 but cut his lead down to 8 seconds with a third place finish to hold onto the red jersey from Vingegaard. Kuss' teammate, Primož Roglič won Stage 17.

Who is Sepp Kuss?

Kuss was born in Durango, Colorado and nicknamed the “Durango kid.” Kuss began his mountain bike racing career while he was a student at the University of Colorado. He won three races at the Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals, two in 2014 and one in 2015.

Kuss started his racing season in 2016 as a member of the Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek team, which was an amateur cycling team for USA.

Kuss became a part of Team Jumbo-Visma, a Dutch professional bicycle racing team, in 2017 originally signing a two-year contract. He achieved his first Grand Tour stage win in Stage 15 of the 2019 Vuelta a España. In the 2020 Tour de France, Kuss secured the highest overall finish for an American since Andrew Talansky in 2015, finishing in 15th place.

Kuss achieved an eighth-place finish in the 2021 Vuelta a España.

'Keep fighting, keep believing'

Despite the Stage 17 win, Roglič is rooting for Kuss to win the Vuelta a España.

Roglič told Cyclingnews,"I said to him Kuss, keep fighting, keep believing and he will make it."

After Stage 17, Kuss shared with Cyclingnews, "I didn't have any expectations and was just focused on supporting the team like I always do. But then I was surprised to receive this beautiful jersey and all the amazing experiences that came with it. I found a new level of self-confidence and racing instinct that was truly beautiful."

Jumbo-Visma aims to make history by sweeping all three Grand Tours in a single season. Kuss's teammate Roglič won the 2023 Giro d'Italia and Vingegaard won the 2023 Tour de France.

What is the "Rojo" Red Jersey?

The rider with the shortest overall time at each stage of the Grand Tour is awarded the red jersey.

In Spanish, the red jersey is commonly referred to as the 'maillot rojo'.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sepp Kuss holds lead at Vuelta a España as part of Jumbo-Visma team