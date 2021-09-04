  • Oops!
American Reilly Opelka fined $10,000 by US Open over size of logo on tote bag

American Reilly Opelka guaranteed himself a bigger payout when he defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets Thursday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

But he is giving some of that back because of a fashion faux pas at the final grand slam tennis tournament of the year .

The U.S. Open has fined the 24-year-old No. 24-ranked men's player $10,000 for carrying an unapproved tote bag onto the court, meaning the logo was too large.

Opelka, who also reached the third round at this year's French Open, had fun with the decision, tweeting that U.S. Open ticket sales must be struggling this year but at least the pink bag "looked fly."

Opelka, the No. 22 seed, is scheduled to face Nikoloz Basilashvili on Saturday in an attempt to reach the fourth round of a grand slam tournament for the first time in his career.

