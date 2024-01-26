All-American RB Arwin Jackson earns Auburn offer

It is never too early to plan, especially regarding recruiting. That is what Hugh Freeze and his staff are doing by reaching out to one of the top running back options from the 2027 class.

Arwin Jackson, an All-American running back from Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida, announced Thursday that he has picked up an offer from Auburn.

Despite being in the early process of recruiting, Jackson has begun to gain popularity across the country. He rushed for 731 yards on 99 carries this season at Chaminade-Madonna, scoring 10 touchdowns as a freshman. He finished second in rushing behind senior running back Davion Gause, a North Carolina signee.

His amazing season earned him a place on MaxPreps’ second-team freshman All-American squad. Another key member of that team is Thompson High School quarterback and Auburn target, Trent Seaborn. Jackson is also a teammate of 2026 Auburn commitment, wide receiver Denairius Gray.

Due to his age, Jackson has not received a ranking yet from the major recruiting platforms. However, according to On3, Jackson is the sixth running back from the 2027 class that has earned an Auburn offer.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire