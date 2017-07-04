American in the PL: Williams moves to Huddersfield on 2-year deal

When the majority of the U.S. national team’s European-based players opted for big-money moves to MLS post-2014 World Cup, Danny Williams was one of few to buck the trend.

On Tuesday, Williams’ insistence on remaining in Europe paid off, as it was announced the 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal to join newly promoted Premier League side Huddersfield Town on a free transfer.





Ironically, Williams will make his PL debut while playing for the club which beat his most recent employers, Reading, where he spent four seasons from 2013-2017, in the Championship’s promotion playoff final in May.

“As our fans will have seen during the playoff final, Danny brings a lot of quality to any team he plays for,” Huddersfield manager David Wagner, a fellow American, told the club’s website. “His way of playing — his aggressiveness, tenacity and athleticism — fits our ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly.

“It is not usual that a player of Danny’s ability is available on a free transfer, so there was understandably a lot of interest from clubs.

“When we spoke, it was clear that he wants to prove himself at the highest level in England and that he had a real desire to come and play for Huddersfield Town. He is a terrific character and will totally fit in with our group.

