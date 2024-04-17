American Paralympians bring inspiring stories to Paris 2024

(WCMH) — There is a growing movement to tell the stories of the Paralympic athletes that will be heading to Paris to compete this summer. Athletes like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky will draw most of the headlines in Paris this summer but some of the most inspiring stories will play out at the Paralympic games.

Justin Phongsavanh, an 18-year-old from Iowa, got shot in a McDonald’s parking lot when he went to get a hamburger. He was paralyzed from the waste down. Now he throws javelin for Team USA and won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, he has also earned two masters degrees.

“When you go to get a burger, you don’t expect to be laying on the parking lot gasping for air,” said Phongsavanh. “And how fast life can come get you. If you don’t live it, it’s not going to live it for you.”

Steve Serio has his sights set on winning a third consecutive gold medal in wheelchair basketball. He was born with a benign spinal tumor that crushed his spine and paralyzed his lower extremities. “I so distinctly remember the first time I sat in a basketball wheelchair,” said Serio. “It was like my world expanded. All of a sudden my world became about what I could do and slipped away from what I couldn’t do.”

Nicky Nieves was born with one hand but she became a standout volleyball player in high school. When she got to college, she was encouraged to try sit down volleyball but was reluctant at first. “I didn’t want to be seen in an adaptive lens. Once I tried it, I was hooked. I feel like it’s an equalizer for all, it does not discriminate. It’s hard for everybody,” said Nieves.

The stories are in abundance of athletes that have overcome hardship. Their perseverance and desire to concur their disabilities is sure to inspire many as they continue their journey to Paris. The 2024 Paralympics begin on August 28.

