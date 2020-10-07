All-American outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has even more to prove this season

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has even more to prove this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The best outside linebacker in the Pac-12 will take the field for training camp on Friday.

Oregon State’s Hamilcar Rashed Jr. enters his redshirt-senior season in Corvallis, Oregon after many thought he might make the jump to the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead, he has more to prove in 2020.

Rashed Jr.’s resume is already stacked:

Led the nation with an Oregon State single-season record 22.5 tackles for loss.

Sixth in Oregon State’s career record book with 34 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

Enters 2020 with 120 career tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and six pass deflections.

2019 First-Team All-American (Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, Phil Steele).

2019 Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp, CBS Sports, FWAA, Associated Press).

2019 All-Pac-12 First Team (Associated Press, Phil Steele) and Second Team (Pac-12 Coaches).

And now he’s back for more.

“He’s really dedicated himself to the game, studying it, the way he practices, learning the scheme and the techniques… We’re fired up for Ham. He had a great year last year but he felt like he has more to put out there on tape. He’s trained this summer and put on a little weight and he wants to be able to show that out there.

In 2018, the Beavs ranked last in the Pac-12 in points allowed per game (45.7). In 2019, like Smith said above, the Beavs took a huge step forward allowing just 32.5 points per game (ninth in the Pac-12).

This season, with Rashed Jr. returning and adding JUCO transfer Rejzohn Wright in the secondary, Oregon State is poised to make another great leap.

The Pac-12 was the last Power-5 conference to make a decision regarding a football season in 2020 as college football Saturdays around the country have been going on for about a month now. One of the biggest topics of discussion that Pac-12 coaches have noticed is how much teams are relying on the depth charts this season more than ever.

Whether it’s players opting out of the season, injuries, COVID-19 related issues, etc., this season is unlike any other. This year will not count towards eligibility, so coaches are playing a lot more guys at each position.

“I think depth is as critical as ever in regards to this season. You’ve seen it across the country with multiple players not being able to play on a Saturday for different reasons.

If there is one personnel group that won’t have an issue with depth, it’s linebacker.

Rashed Jr. leads one of the top linebacker corps in the conference featuring redshirt-junior Avery Roberts, sophomore Omar Speights and junior Matthew Tago.

Like Smith said above, looking forward to seeing what this defense can do in year three.

