American Opelka powers into Italian Open semi-finals

Q: When is a coach more than just a coach? A: When he is also your father. This situation is so common in professional tennis – especially on the WTA tour – that we take it for granted. And yet, the more you think about it, the more obvious the pitfalls become. Perhaps this explains two recent instances of dad-sacking. First up was Caroline Garcia, the French 27-year-old who had been tipped for the top by Andy Murray a decade ago. "Today, I have more confidence in myself," Garcia told L’Equipe, after recruiting Gabriel Urpi to perform coaching duties instead of her father Louis-Paul. Then it was the turn of 22-year-old Sofia Kenin, last year’s Australian Open champion, to announce a professional split with her own dad Alex. "I felt like now was the time for me to do what I wanted to do myself," said Kenin. Why are these dynastic duos such a tennis phenomenon? We don’t see many family members on the touchlines of professional team sports – and no wonder. Any sensible football academy keeps parents at a bargepole’s length. Who needs that explosive cocktail of unrealised ambition and blind faith anywhere near the pitch? The difference with tennis – a dysfunctional sport in so many ways – is that young players and their families usually pick their own routes through the minefield of junior development. And when they see what it costs to hire a professional coach, many resort to the DIY approach. If father-daughter combinations are especially prevalent, that’s partly because it’s a little easier for ageing men to keep up athletically with young girls – and perhaps even to order them around. But the biggest issue is about pastoral care. Who wants to send their teenage daughter around the world with an older coach – almost always male, given how few women work in this field – when they might barely know him as a person? Such a gamble would keep most of us awake at night. Especially as most tennis players are less than streetwise, having skipped years of school and everyday socialisation. Their emotional immaturity makes them all the more vulnerable to abuse or exploitation. In the darkest cases, the father is not protecting his daughter, but victimising her himself. Think of Jelena Dokic’s father kicking her with his sharp-toed dress shoes, leaving her with all-too visible bruises on her shins. Or Mary Pierce’s father Jim, whose violent temper eventually forced her to hire a bodyguard.