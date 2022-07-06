American Neilson Powless nearly rides into Tour de France lead

American Neilson Powless nearly cycled into the Tour de France lead in the fifth stage.

Australian Simon Clarke won the stage, which included 11 sections of cobblestones totaling about 12 miles.

Powless, part of a four man breakaway with Clarke, went for the stage victory with a little more than a kilometer left. But he was caught by the other three men and ended up fourth, four seconds behind Clarke.

Still, Powless improved from 25th place in the overall standings to second behind Belgian Wout van Aert. Powless is 13 seconds behind van Aert, a gap he would have made up if he won the stage in Clarke’s time given the 10-second bonus given to stage winners.

Greg LeMond is the lone American to officially lead a Tour de France. The three-time Tour winner last did so in 1991.

Four other Americans wore the yellow jersey after LeMond, but all had their results retroactively stripped for doping (Lance Armstrong, David Zabriskie, George Hincapie and Floyd Landis).

In 2018, Tejay van Garderen missed the chance to wear the yellow jersey due to a tiebreaker.

Powless is not considered a contender to finish on the podium once the Tour finishes in Paris in a little more two weeks.

One of the contenders, Slovenian Primoz Roglic, lost nearly two minutes on Wednesday. Roglic was runner-up to countryman Tadej Pogacar at the 2020 Tour. Pogacar is in fourth place, 19 seconds behind van Aert, but ahead of all of his rivals.

