AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ANAT and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE: BAMR).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On August 9, 2021, American National announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance in a deal valued at approximately $5.1 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, American National stockholders will receive $190 in cash for each share of American National common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that American National’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for American National’s stockholders.

If you own shares of American National and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


