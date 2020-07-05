American Matthew Wolff claims three-shot lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

American Matthew Wolff has made the most of a rollercoaster round to take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 21-year-old balanced three bogeys with a whopping nine birdies and an eagle to close out the day shooting an eight-under 64 and move into pole position ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Hot on Wolff’s heels in Detroit are fellow Americans Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau, who both shot 67 to share second spot on the leaderboard.

Ireland’s Seamus Power was unable to replicate his stellar effort of 66 from Friday, however a solid three-under 69 ensured he only dropped to equal-fourth headed into the final round.

A third-round 64 for @matthew_wolff5. He leads by three heading into Sunday. pic.twitter.com/d0iutduv7h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2020

Matt Wallace leads the English effort after another consistent performance.

Despite a late slip-up with bogeys on the 12th and 13th, Wallace held steady to sink three birdies on the final four holes.

His four-under 68 was enough to finish the day tied for eighth spot.

Fellow Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Lewis also did just enough to stay in the top 20 headed into the final round.

Hatton closed out the day tied for 13th thanks to a three-under 69 while Lewis shot 66 on Saturday to jump 36 places on the leaderboard.

He is currently tied for 19th.