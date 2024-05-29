All-American Mark Sears will return to Alabama after withdrawing from NBA draft

Senior Mark Sears announced Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft and return to the University of Alabama for his last year of eligibility.

The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Sears, who played the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, declared for the draft on April 17 while retaining the option to return to school. He participated in the draft combine this month in Chicago, Illinois, and recorded 11 points and two steals in one scrimmage game.

Alabama coach Nate Oats said last week that Sears would likely wait until Wednesday to make a decision after working out with the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. The deadline to withdraw from the draft and return to school is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Sears was a consensus second-team All-American after averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals on 43.6% shooting from 3-point range. He set the program record for most points scored in a single season (797).

The 22-year-old was the first Division I player in the last 31 years with at least 795 points, 150 rebounds, 145 assists and 95 3-pointers in a season. He also set the single-season program records for 20-point games (26) and free throws made (198).

His return figures to be a big addition for the Crimson Tide next season. The team has the second-ranked recruiting class in 2024 after signing top-30 prospects Derrion Reid (No. 16) and Aiden Sherrell (No. 30) and adding Clifford Omoruyi and Aden Holloway via the transfer portal.

Alabama earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season after posting a 25-12 record. They advanced to the Final Four for the first time in history.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire