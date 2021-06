American Legion Baseball: Tri-Town smacks New London-Spicer, 14-4

Jun. 22—SPICER — The Tri-Town American Legion baseball team hammered out 17 hits in its 14-4 victory over New London-Spicer on Monday night at the Green Lake Diamonds.

Jaxon Behm and Josh Kingery led the way for Tri-Town. Behm went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a run and two RBI. Kingery was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four runs and four RBI.

Connor Barker had two hits and also homered for Tri-Town, which is made up of athletes from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School.

For New London-Spicer, Gavin Degner went 1-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and a run.

Tri-Town 14, NLS 4

Tri-Town 300 524-14 17 1

NLS 020 002-4 2 0

Hitting — Tri-Town: Josh Kingery 4-5 r-4 rbi-4 2b-2 3b hr, Kinzler 2-4 r-3 rbi-4 2b hbp, Connor Barker 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb hr hbp, Jaxon Behm 5-5- r rbi-2 2b-3, Jack Peterson 1-4 rbi bb, Logan Straumann 0-4 bb, Zach Bagley 0-3 r bb, Hayden Straumann 1-3 bb, Serbus 2-4 r-2 2b ... NLS: Aeden Andresen 0-1 bb, Jakob Simpson 0-1 hbp, Gavin Degner 1-2 r 2b hbp, Gabe Rohman 0-0 r bb, Hayden Christopherson 0-2 r hbp, Riley Lessman 1-2 r rbi bb, Konnor Rohloff 0-2 rbi, Cole Dolezal 0-1 bb, Kadin Yeo 0-1 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Tri-Town: Peterson (W) 5 2/3 -2-4-4-3-6, Behm 1/3-0-0-0-2-1 ... NLS: Lessman (L) 3-4-3-3-2-2, Degner 1-5-5-5-1-2, Rohman 2-8-6-6-2-2