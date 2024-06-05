American Legion Baseball: Tomcats 4, Panthers 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– It is the 99th season of American Legion baseball and San Diego is thriving with 13 teams coming into the season.

It is a longstanding tradition where kids can play for free and even the likes of Ted Williams and Tony Gwynn played Legion baseball growing up.

This game featured the Tomcats (Post 634) and the Panthers (Post 492) who are the two teams that made it to the championship game last season.

The Tomcats won Opening Day with a score of 4-2.

