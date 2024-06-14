American Legion baseball roundup: Willmar Post 167 gets some strong pitching

Jun. 13—WILLMAR — Landon Ogdahl tossed a six-hitter to lead the Willmar American Legion baseball team to a 4-1 victory over New Ulm on Thursday at Klemmetson Field.

Ogdahl struck out three, walked four and allowed one earned run.

Tyler Madsen was 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases for Willmar. Reese Christianson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Dylan Staska was 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base and Mason Thole was 1-for-1 with two hit-by-pitches for Post 167.

Willmar heads to the Burnsville Snakepit tournament to play Maple Grove at 11 a.m. Friday. Post 167 then faces Bemidji at 3:30 p.m.

Down 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, New London-Spicer scored four runs to get a walkoff victory against Dassel-Cokato at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Down to its last out, NLS tied the game after an error allowed Like Kundsen to score. Blake Schultz drove in the game-winning run with a single that scored Chi Schneider.

For NLS, Brayden Skindelien went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs, an RBI and stolen base.

Ben Olson drove in Tripp McCann for the game-winning run in Litchfield's walkoff win over the Tri-Town Black Sox at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Olson finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Jaxon Marquardt was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Tucker Johnson finished 3-for-4 with two runs for Tri-Town. Regan Elton was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Marshall used 15 walks, six hit-by-pitches and seven hits to beat BOLD at Bird Island.

Tate Sheehan went 1-for-3 and Hunter Malvin was 1-for-2 for BOLD.

BOLD is host to Granite Falls at 7 p.m. Monday.

Keegan Rand went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ethan Strommer was 2-for-4 in Sacred Heart/MACCRAY's six-inning win over Prinsburg at Sacred Heart.

Tripp Slagter was 1-for-3 for Prinsburg.

The Scarlets are host to Valley City, N.D., 5 p.m. Friday in Sacred Heart.