American Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo goes 2-3 at Battle of Omaha

Jun. 23—OMAHA, Neb. — The Montevideo American Legion baseball team went 0-2 Saturday at the Battle of Omaha, capped off by a loss to the Kansas Curve.

Kansas Curve is from Wichita.

Post 59 went 2-3 over three days. It beat Grand Forks 19-14 and lost 6-3 to Illinois Dynasty on Friday. It beat Allen Baseball, from Houston, Texas, 4-0 on Thursday.

Gannon Reidinger went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI against Kansas Curve. Cooper Dack tacked on two hits, a run and an RBI. Dack also got a no-decision after pitching the first six innings.

Elkhorn South, of Omaha, Nebraska, held Montevideo to two hits in a win at the Battle of Omaha.

Cooper Dack collected both of Post 59's hits. Dack finished 2-for-2 with a double.

Glenwood-Lowry wrapped up its time at the Battle of Omaha with a shutout win against Moorhead.

PJ Johnson threw a complete-game shutout, striking out three and allowing one hit and two walks.

Jack Majerus and Austin Ballhagen both had a hit and an RBI for Glenwood-Lowry. Dylan Alexander finished 2-for-4 with a triple.