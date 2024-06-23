Advertisement

American Legion baseball Division I and II rankings

post-bulletin, rochester, minn.
Jun. 22—1. Wayzata Post 118 Wizards

2. New Brighton Post 513 Tri-City Red

3. Mankato Post 11 American

4. Farmington Post 189 Tigers

5. Eden Prairie #1

6. Mankato Post 11 National

7. Forest Lake Post 225

8. Excelsior Post 259

9. Foley Post 298 Falcons

10. Osseo Post 172

11. Perham Post 61 Buzz

12. Andover (Post 1) Huskies

13. Stillwater-Bayport Post 491

14. Hastings Post 47 Raiders

15. Fridley Post 303 Gold

16. Grand Rapids Post 60 Wolfpack

17. Edina Post 471

18. Prior Lake Legion Lakers

19. Northfield Post

20. Becker Post 193 Bulldogs

1. Esko

2. Le Sueur-Henderson Posts 55 & 74

3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa Posts 183 & 588

4. Parkers Prairie Post 219 Pride

5. Springfield Post 257

6. Montevideo Post 59

7. Glenwood-Lowry Posts 187 & 253

8. New London-Spicer Posts 537 & 545

9. Albany Post 482

10. Paynesville Post 271

11. Norwood Post 343

12. Caledonia Post 191

13. Holdingford Post 211

14. Luverne Post 123

15. Pine Island Post 184

16. Howard Lake Post 145 Lakers

17. Windom Post 206

18. Dilworth Post 397

19. Proctor Post 106

20. Ashby Post 357 Arrows