American Legion baseball Division I and II rankings
Jun. 22—1. Wayzata Post 118 Wizards
2. New Brighton Post 513 Tri-City Red
3. Mankato Post 11 American
4. Farmington Post 189 Tigers
5. Eden Prairie #1
6. Mankato Post 11 National
7. Forest Lake Post 225
8. Excelsior Post 259
9. Foley Post 298 Falcons
10. Osseo Post 172
11. Perham Post 61 Buzz
12. Andover (Post 1) Huskies
13. Stillwater-Bayport Post 491
14. Hastings Post 47 Raiders
15. Fridley Post 303 Gold
16. Grand Rapids Post 60 Wolfpack
17. Edina Post 471
18. Prior Lake Legion Lakers
19. Northfield Post
20. Becker Post 193 Bulldogs
1. Esko
2. Le Sueur-Henderson Posts 55 & 74
3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa Posts 183 & 588
4. Parkers Prairie Post 219 Pride
5. Springfield Post 257
6. Montevideo Post 59
7. Glenwood-Lowry Posts 187 & 253
8. New London-Spicer Posts 537 & 545
9. Albany Post 482
10. Paynesville Post 271
11. Norwood Post 343
12. Caledonia Post 191
13. Holdingford Post 211
14. Luverne Post 123
15. Pine Island Post 184
16. Howard Lake Post 145 Lakers
17. Windom Post 206
18. Dilworth Post 397
19. Proctor Post 106
20. Ashby Post 357 Arrows