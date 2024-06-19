American Legion baseball: Dawson downs BOLD, 7-2

Jun. 18—DAWSON — A dominant night on the mound from Tygan Long gave Dawson the American Legion baseball win over BOLD on Tuesday.

Long struck out 10, giving up five hits and three walks in the Devil Dawgs' 7-2 victory.

The game was originally scheduled to play in Bird Island but was moved to Dawson.

Dawson's leadoff batter, Eli Olson, was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. Colten Bothun also had two hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Owen Flann went 2-for-3 for the visiting Mudhens. Tate Sheenan drove in a run in a 1-for-4 effort. Hunter Malvin scored twice in the loss.

Dawson hosts Sacred Heart/MACCRAY at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Mudhens host the 22nd Annual BOLD Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday through Sunday. They kick off the tournament against Madison at 6 p.m. Friday. Other teams include Annandale, Wayzata, St. Louis Park, West St. Paul, Luverne and Millard (Nebraska).