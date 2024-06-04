American Legion baseball: Beckley Post 32 makes its return Sunday

If things could have gone as planned, Beckley Post 32 would have already been back in the American Legion baseball picture.

“I tried to get it last summer,” Jordan Meadows said. “I talked to Kendrick (Epling), I talked to J.P. Stevens, because I knew last year’s group would have been (players such as) Cam Manns and Atticus (Goodson) and (Michael) McKinney and all those guys. I was like, ‘We need to get a team like that together. This is what we need back in Beckley.’”

They weren’t able to get the necessary work completed in time to get the team active. But the three met again last December with this summer in mind, and everything came together.

Beckley Post 32 will play its first game since 2019 when it opens the season Sunday at home against Buckhannon Post 7. The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

Meadows, who will be the head coach, sees American Legion baseball as a big opportunity for kids who play collegiately or aspire to do so.

“There are too many kids that are playing college ball around here that don’t do anything in the summer,” Meadows said. “They’re always looking for places to play. Let’s get this fired up and see what we can do.”

With the completion of the scholastic sports season over the weekend, the program released its roster Sunday evening. Fifteen area players are currently committed, with the possibility of more being added.

All of the players either graduated high school this spring or just completed their freshman year of college. That enables Meadows, the head coach at Shady Spring, to lead the team. Original plans were for Epling to be the head coach, but his position as director of field operations at Epling Stadium keeps him busy.

Meadows and Epling will be joined by Woodrow Wilson alumnus Brandon Chandler. All three of them played three seasons for Post 32.

“I cleared it with Wayne Ryan, the WVSSAC, made sure it was OK. He said yeah, as long as nobody’s still in school,” Meadows said. “So we just started filling a roster with the best guys and that’s kind of where we’re at right now. We’re still filling a roster. We’re about two or three spots short. Most of these guys are the best of the best in the area.”

Current college players on the roster are Woodrow Wilson graduate Isaiah Patterson and Greater Beckley Christian alumnus Reece Patterson, both of whom just finished their first season at WVU Tech; Shady Spring’s Adam Richmond (Fairmont State) and Colten Tate (Southwest Virginia Community College); Greenbrier West’s Dale Boone (WVU Tech); and PikeView’s Nathan Riffe (Concord).

Outgoing high school seniors are Blake Stratton and Brayden Kiblinger of Class AA state runner-up Independence (both uncommitted); Jacob Meadows of Shady Spring (Glenville State); Cole Brown and Grayson Kesterson of Nicholas County (both WVU Tech); Greenbrier East teammates Gavin Bennett (Potomac State), Gabe Patton (Barton College) and Peyton DeHaven (Concord); and Bluefield’s Bryson Redmond (Patrick and Henry Community College).

“It’s just one of those things where they’re all the best of the best on their teams,” Meadows said. “Hopefully we come together and mix well and have a lot of fun this summer and compete for a state championship.”

All dates will be doubleheaders, with the exception of two tournaments — the Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament in Bridgeport June 14-16 and the Mountaineer Country Invitation in Morgantown June 28-30.

There are two highlights to the home schedule. The first will be June 26 when Post 32 hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Prospects travel team coached by Greenbrier East alumnus and former Major League pitcher Seth McClung.

Then on July 5, Post 32 will host Morgantown Post 2 and Berkeley County Post 14. It will be Fireworks Night, which attracted a sellout crowd during the days of the West Virginia Miners and last summer during an 8-under travel league game.

Berkeley County defeated Morgantown for the American Legion state championship last summer.

Beckley will compete in Area 3 with South Charleston Post 94, Charleston Post 65, Ceredo-Kenova Post 93 and Winfield Post 187. The Area 3 tournament is scheduled for July 16-20 with games at the sites of the highest seeds.

Beckley Post 32 schedule

all home games at Linda K. Epling Stadium

June 9, vs. Buckhannon Post 7, 1/3:30 p.m.

June 13, vs. Charleston Post 65, 6/8 p.m.

June 14-16, Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament, Bridgeport

June 19, at Ceredo-Kenova Post 93, 6/8 p.m.

June 23, at South Charleston Post 94 (W.Va. State University), 2/4:30 p.m.

June 24, at Winfield Post 187 (Winfield HS), 6/8 p.m.

June 26, vs. Florida Gulf Coast Prospects, TBA

June 28-30, at Mountaineer Country Invitation, Morgantown

July 2, vs. Winfield Post 187, 6/8 p.m.

July 5, vs. Morgantown Post 2/Berkeley County Post 14, TBA (Fireworks Night)

July 7, vs. South Charleston Post 94, 2/4:30 p.m.

July 9, at Charleston Post 65 (Capital HS), 6/8 p.m.

July 11, vs. Ceredo-Kenova Post 93, 6/8 p.m.

July 16-20, Area 3 Tournament, TBD