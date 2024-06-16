All-American Kyle Filipowski is showing teams his ability as a shooter in workouts

Kyle Filipowski improved as a 3-point shooter this past season as a sophomore, and the former Duke center is working hard to show teams that ability in predraft workouts.

Filipowski was named a consensus second-team All-American after averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals on 34.8% shooting from 3-point range. He became the seventh Blue Devil in the past 50 years to eclipse 1,000 points in his first two seasons.

The 7-footer led the team in points, rebounds, blocks, steals, field goals (220) and free throws (112). He registered 12 20-point games, including a career-high 30 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks on Jan. 13 in a win over Georgia Tech.

He explained this week what he wants to show teams.

I think a lot of it is how well I can shoot the 3. You’re playing a certain role every night. Sometimes, I may shoot a lot of 3s, sometimes I may not and sometimes I’m being utilized in different ways. I’m glad to be able to show how well I think I can shoot the 3, pass the ball, scan the floor and read the court with the space.

Filipowski fine-tuned some of his weaknesses this past season. He improved his 3-point percentage from 28.2% as a freshman on 3.1 attempts per game and doubled his block percentage to 5.7. He hit at least three 3-pointers in six games.

The 20-year-old, who has had two known workouts with the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers, is considered a first-round pick this year. He has a wide draft range and has been projected to go as high as the lottery and as low as the early 20s.

Filipowski projects to be able to step in and provide a scoring presence in the paint with the ability to space the floor. He is also working on showcasing his versatility on defense and should emerge as an impact player at the next level with improvement on that end of the court.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire