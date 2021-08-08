American Keyshawn Davis Wins Silver in Men's Lightweight Boxing at Tokyo Olympics
American Keyshawn Davis Wins Silver in Men's Lightweight Boxing at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
American Keyshawn Davis fell to Cuban boxer Andy Cruz 4-1, taking home a silver medal.
Davis defeated Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in the semifinal match Friday to reach the gold medal match.
Davis had been on a magical run so far, knocking out No. 1 seed Sofaine Oumiha of France in the preliminary round last Saturday.
Now only super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. will have a chance to break a 17-year boxing gold medal drought for Team USA.
Torrez Jr.’s match starts at 2:15 a.m.