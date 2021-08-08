American Keyshawn Davis Wins Silver in Men's Lightweight Boxing at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

American Keyshawn Davis fell to Cuban boxer Andy Cruz 4-1, taking home a silver medal.

Davis defeated Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in the semifinal match Friday to reach the gold medal match.

Davis had been on a magical run so far, knocking out No. 1 seed Sofaine Oumiha of France in the preliminary round last Saturday.

Now only super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. will have a chance to break a 17-year boxing gold medal drought for Team USA.

Torrez Jr.’s match starts at 2:15 a.m.