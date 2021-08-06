American Keyshawn Davis to Fight for Lightweight Gold on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

American Keyshawn Davis will fight for a gold medal in the men’s lightweight division on Sunday.

Davis defeated Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in the semifinal match Friday to reach the gold medal match.

He along with super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. will attempt to break a 17-year boxing gold medal drought for Team USA.

The last boxer to win gold in any division for the U.S. was Andre Ward in 2004.

Davis has been on a magical run so far, knocking out No. 1 seed Sofaine Oumiha of France in the preliminary round last Saturday.

He will face the winner of the semifinal match between Andy Cruz of Cuba and Harry Garside of Australia on Sunday at 1:15 a.m. ET.