All-American JUCO WR Malik Benson includes Alabama in SEC-loaded top-5

Alabama recently landed a commitment from JUCO tight end Miles Kitselman from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Kitselman landed his offer while the Crimson Tide was on site to visit star All-American wide receiver Malik Benson.

Benson has revealed his top-five programs, which is loaded with SEC programs like Georgia, Tennessee and LSU, he also included Oregon.

In the 2021 season, Benson had an impressive stat line for Hutchinson. He reeled in 43 receptions for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The speedy and elusive wide receiver is able to easily beat defensive backs off the line, allowing for wide open looks from his quarterbacks. He seems to have no problem reaching max speed in traffic and hitting the gas to evade would-be tacklers from behind. With the ball in his hand, it appears as if no one can come close to bringing him down.

Malik Benson Film:

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Benson’s recruitment as he looks to soon make a decision on the future of his college football career.

