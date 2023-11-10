All-American Jamari Howard, a 4-star defensive back, commits to Florida State

Florida State football landed another prime commitment in Jamari Howard. The Florida defensive back is an elite cornerback prospect, with high-end speed and athleticism.

Howard has committed to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl at the Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas). ESPN ranks him as the No. 12 cornerback prospect in the nation and the No. 119 player overall.

He plays for Norland High School (Miami, Florida).

According to 247Sports, the addition of Howard elevates Florida State to having the fourth-best recruiting class in the nation. He had been committed to Michigan State, but re-opened his recruitment in May.

He had a final five of Florida, Maryland, Michigan State and Rutgers as well as Florida State.

In an interview with On3, Howard said that he has been trending towards Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell since the summer.

“Coach Norvell is bringing Florida State back to how it was,” Howard told On3. “And we are off to a great start, now we have to finish that way. Coach Norvell and the staff has the team doing big things and we are going back to the top.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star CB Jamari Howard has committed to Florida State🍢

More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/WB8aItpO7r pic.twitter.com/c40z3XL7oh

— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 10, 2023

Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports