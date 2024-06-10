All-American Jaedon LeDee names Celtics forward as NBA comparison

Jaedon LeDee was one of the top power forwards in the country this past season at San Diego State and is looking to showcase himself at a high level to teams in predraft workouts.

LeDee was named an All-American after averaging 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals on 56% shooting from the field. He ranked sixth in the country in total points (772) and fifth in total rebounds (263).

The 6-foot-9 standout, speaking recently after working out with the Golden State Warriors, wants teams to know that he can play any role at the next level. He is willing to do the dirty work, like set screens, rebound and bring effort off the bench.

LeDee pointed to a role like Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman Sr.

In my interviews (with teams), I’ve talked about a guy named Xavier Tillman as someone I can come in and play just like that. Right off the bat, I feel like I can do that role now, so somebody like that just to get my foot in the door and help a team win and be successful. … (He) is somebody who I’ve been watching in the playoffs and watched at Memphis, as well. (He) is someone who I can come in right off the bat and fill that kind of role.

Tillman was the 35th pick in the 2020 NBA draft out of Michigan State and was with the Grizzlies until his trade to the Celtics in February. He has career averages of six points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 227 regular-season games.

LeDee competed in the G League Elite Camp last month, averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds in two scrimmage games. He has also worked out with the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns in the predraft process.

The 24-year-old wasn’t invited to the draft combine following that performance. He was upset about the snub for about “10 minutes” but has since used it as motivation going into his remaining workouts ahead of the draft on June 26-27.

“My biggest thing is: Control what you can control,” LeDee said. “They don’t want to see me there, that’s fine. … Throughout my career, really nothing has been given to me. When I seen it, it was just another step in the journey. Just keep working.”

