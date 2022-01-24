All-American HS football recruits vote on college football’s best facilities

Recruits offer their input on college football's best facilities

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

College football recruiting is somewhat of an arms race. Coaching chops, player development and scheme fit usually take center stage in a prospect’s recruitment, but sometimes, a program’s facilities are what seal the deal.

Naturally, some of the best — and richest — programs in college football have the best facilities. State-of-the-art facilities are abundant across the Power 5 landscape and while the glitz and glamour of top-end facilities aren’t the end-all, be-all for some recruits, they can completely turn the tide of the way of a program is viewed by the nation’s elite.

247Sports recently polled recruits at the All-American Bowl and one of the topics centered around college football’s top facilities. Here are the college football programs recruits think have the best facilities in the nation.

No. 1: Oregon

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 12

No. 2: Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 11

No. 3: Notre Dame

Photo: South Bend Tribune

Votes: 9

No. 4: Alabama

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Votes: 8

t-5: Ohio State

Photo: The Columbus Dispatch

Votes: 6

t-5: Clemson

Photo: The Greenville News

Votes: 6

No. 7: Michigan

Photo: The Columbus Dispatch

Votes: 4

t-8: LSU

Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 3

t-8: Oklahoma

Photo: The Oklahoman

Votes: 3

t-8: Penn State

Photo: York Daily Record

Votes: 3

t-8: Texas

Photo: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Votes: 3

t-8: Texas A&M

Photo: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

