All-American high school safety has Gators among top 6 teams

The Florida Gators football program has a chance to land a four-star recruit.

Mainland (Daytona Beach) safety Zavier Mincey revealed his top six football programs to 247Sports as the 2024 recruiting cycle nears its conclusion. In no particular order, the prospect listed the likes of Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Florida.

Mincey thinks it’s ideal to have UF so close to his home base of Daytona Beach, and even has a teammate who’s already committed to the Orange and Blue.

“It’s close to home. Not too far, but far enough away,” Mincey said. “My teammate LJ McCray is going there, so I have (UF) in the running.”

The four-star had minimal things to mention about Florida, but shared a lot more interest in the Miami Hurricanes football program.

“I got a great feeling with them. It’s a great place to be,” Mincey said. “I could definitely see myself playing there. That was really important. The coaching staff is a lot of great people.”

Mincey is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 71 recruit in the nation and is highly respected as a safety, ranking at No. 6.

The Sunshine State product is projected to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire