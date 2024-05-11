American Heritage-Delray girls lacrosse goes back-to-back with win over Lake Highland Prep
American Heritage-Delray won back-to-back state titles, and it's fourth in six years, with Saturday's victory over Lake Highland Prep.
The champs are back.
